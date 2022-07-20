Australia’s Top Doctor Warns Mask Mandates Will Soon Be Required As Covid Cases Surge

The nation's top doctor is pleading with Australians to wear masks indoors, while businesses are being encouraged to let employees work from home.

President of the Australian Medical Association Dr Omar Korshid said it will soon become evident to state and territory leaders “that mask mandates are required” amid the latest surge in Covid cases.

“I don’t know how far they [politicians] can let the numbers go while still saying we don’t need mask mandates,” Khorshid said.

“Everything we’ve heard from the federal government and various state health ministers and premiers is that they’re not about to introduce mandates," he said.

“But governments are ultimately going to be held to account by the public for their failure to navigate this whole process.

"At some point, I think it’s quite likely we will have a period of mask mandates in certain states," he said.

It comes as the federal chief health officer, Paul Kelly, on Tuesday, warned Australia was “at the start of this wave, not the end”.

During the press conference, both Dr Kelly and the federal health minister, Mark Butler, wore masks, except for when they were speaking.

“We know that wearing masks does reduce the spread … I really very strongly suggest that you do wear masks,” Kelly said.

“I am wearing a mask now. You will have noticed the minister is wearing a mask as well. This is our leadership role for the community. This will not be forever, but for the next few weeks this is the way we can actually influence the spread of the virus, protect vulnerable people in our community and also protect our healthcare systems which are already under strain.”

It follows a joint letter from state, independent and catholic schools to Victorian parents on Tuesday, asking that students aged over eight wear masks in class.

Dr Khorshid said “the schools are showing the leadership the health minister in Victoria failed to show”.

Elsewhere, the NSW Education Department on Tuesday, said masks were “strongly encouraged for all staff and students," while rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be distributed to families.

Likewise, Western Australian students are "strongly encouraged" to don a mask, however the premier said he did not want to use heavy-handed measures before he needed to.

In South Australia, the state government "encourages" students to wear masks, as new modelling predicts hospitalisations to hit 400 a day.

While in Queensland, the premier "strongly encourages" people to wear masks indoors but said mask-wearing would continue to be a matter of personal responsibility.

Face masks in classrooms were one of the remaining restrictions lifted earlier this year.

