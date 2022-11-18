Australia’s Troubling Human Rights Record In Focus Following UN’s Convention Against Torture Review

Australia has gone before the United Nations Committee Against Torture to ensure we are meeting obligations under the UN's Convention Against Torture (CAT).

Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay has joined advocates and human rights groups in raising concern about the rights of people detained in a range of facilities, including juvenile and immigration detention facilities, prisons, and certain health, aged care and disability settings.

In her submission, the Commissioner drew the committee’s attention to laws and policies which negatively impact on the rights, health and safety of specific people and communities.

In particular the cruel treatment of children and young people in youth justice centres, the length of time that people are held in immigration detention and the repatriation of some asylum seekers to places of potential persecution.

The Commissioner also included recommendations regarding First Nations people, people with disability, older people, LGBTIQ+ people, human trafficking, violence against women and children, counter-terrorism legislation, and Australia’s criminal justice system.

Ahead of the hearing, Commissioner Finlay said “she will be drawing particular attention to our youth justice crisis and the very disturbing treatment of young people in the Banksia Hill, Ashley and Don Dale detention centres," as well as the "over-representation of First Nations people in detention.”

"I’ll be emphasising inhumane practices in our treatment of refugees and asylum seekers. And I’ll be highlighting the ongoing and highly problematic use of spit hoods in various detention settings," she added.

Australia's sixth CAT review follows scathing accusations that Australia had breached its human rights obligations, after UN inspectors cancelled a tour of detention facilities due to a lack of cooperation.

Commissioner Finlay said Australia needed to make significant progress in certain areas with respect to its human rights record.

The Committee will release its observations in relation to Australia’s CAT compliance towards the end of December.

