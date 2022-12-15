Australia's Unemployment Rates Plateaus At 3.4 Per Cent

The nation's rate of unemployment is sticking around 3.4%, after 64,00 people found jobs in November.

According to the latest Bureau of Statistics, Australia's figures is remaining steady from October to the end of year.

"With increases in both employment (up 64,000 people) and unemployment (up 7,000 people), the unemployment rate remained steady at 3.4 per cent, while the participation rate increased to 66.8 per cent," Bjorn Jarvis, head of ABS labour statistics, said.

Jarvis said the high participation rate highlights a tight labour market, returning to the high records of earlier in the year, with more people actively looking for work.

"The participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 66.8 per cent in November, returning to the record high we saw in June 2022. It was 1.0 percentage point higher than before the pandemic.

"The record high participation rate continues to show that it is a tight labour market, especially when coupled with very low unemployment."

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the rate of unemployment remaining steady is welcoming news, as the Federal Government creates "more opportunities" to boost the workforce.

"Australia's unemployment rate remained low today and that's welcome news, especially with employment growing strongly and the participation rate reaching a record high," Dr Chalmers said.

"Whether it's getting wages moving again or taking the sting out of rising energy prices, we want to want to make it easier for Australians to provide for their loved ones. - Jim Chalmers

"And build an economy that delivers more opportunities for more people in more parts of our country."

