Australia Secures Sixth T20 World Cup Title

Australia’s women’s T20 team continues its legacy, claiming their sixth World Cup title overnight by 19 runs against South Africa.

An unbeaten half century (74* off 53) from Beth Mooney earned her Player of the Match, leading her side in defending its title and securing the women’s three-peat.

Her performance was the complete opposite to the way her season started, scoring just two runs in the first two matches to later finish the tournament with 206 runs.

“I walked off thinking we hadn’t got enough on the board, but you can’t judge a wicket until both teams have batted on it. It was bloody tough out there,” Mooney said.

“I was really disappointed with my output in the first couple of games, but the belief within the support staff that they have in me is unbelievable so I knew I could turn it around at some point.”

Australia put in a solid performance with both the bat and ball, batting first to make a total of 6-167, to later shut down the host side who fell short on 6-137.

For captain Meg Lanning, it is now her fourth T20 World Cup title at the helm; and with her one ODI World Cup title, it defines her as the most successful captain in the ICC tournament in both men’s and women’s cricket.

"We felt like it was a good score, but we had to bowl well,” Lanning said.

"We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing, about keeping things simple when the pressure is on. Thoroughly enjoyed it."

