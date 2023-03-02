Australia Targeted In Huge Shipments Of Drugs From Afghanistan

Australian bike gangs have been working closely with criminals in Afghanistan to import methamphetamine to Australia, with more than 250kg of drugs prevented by federal police since 2021.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said there was a spike in Afghan-produced methamphetamine seized in Australia, and NSW was the leading destination for the illicit drug.

AFP intelligence indicated transnational serious organised criminals are disguising the drug’s origin, making it easier to get into Australia.

Stephen Dametto, AFP Eastern Command Assistant Commissioner, said AFP intelligence confirmed Afghan-produced methamphetamine was a significant and emerging threat to the country.

“Stopping these criminal groups at the international source, with our partners, means these drugs will never make it to the streets of Australia,” Mr Dametto said.

Over 250kg of Afghan-produced methamphetamine, known as ice, with an estimated street value of $225 million, was prevented from coming to the country.

In 2022, Australian Border Force (ABF) seized 26kg of Afghan-produced drugs in 19 separate imports alone, and drugs were found hidden inside packages sent in the international mail stream.

The opening of AFP’s new Sydney forensic laboratory aims to assist investigators in identifying the origins of illicit drugs.

“We are warning these criminal syndicates that we are aware of your supply chains, both new and old, and the AFP will be relentless in tracking and tracing those responsible to bring them to justice,” Mr Dametto said.

