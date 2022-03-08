Australia Targets New Sanctions On Russia’s Propaganda Disinformation Campaign

Australia has announced placing new sanctions on those in Moscow spreading propaganda and disinformation.

The addition of sanctions by the Australian Government, will target those responsible for the "insidious tactic" which has seen a widespread disinformation campaign, both within Russia and internationally.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Tuesday, said that working alongside international partners, Australia will continue to "impose a high price on those responsible for, and complicit in, Russia’s war on Ukraine".

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been accompanied by a widespread disinformation campaign, both within Russia and internationally,” she said.

“Tragically for Russia, President Putin has shut down independent voices and locked everyday Russians into a world characterised by lies and disinformation."

The new round of sanctions are targeted at 10 people of strategic interest to Russia for their role in encouraging hostility towards Ukraine and promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda to legitimise Russia’s invasion.

"This includes driving and disseminating false narratives about the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, making erroneous allegations of genocide against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine, and promoting the recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent," Senator Payne said.

"The Australian Government continues to work with digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google to take action to suspend the dissemination of content generated by Russian state media within Australia. SBS and Foxtel have already announced the suspension of Russia Today and NTV broadcasting."

Further sanctions will also be applied to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, along with financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks on Ukraine.

The sanctions will see the export of goods from Australia to the Russian military effectively banned.

“Australia and partners will continue to impose costs on Russia’s egregious, unlawful and completely unjustified war on Ukraine,” Senator Payne said.

“Together with partners, we will drive Russia out of our economies, supply chains and airwaves."

“We again call upon Russia to withdraw its military forces immediately from Ukraine,” Senator Payne urged.

