Australia To Send Additional Weapons And Aid to Ukraine

Australia will ship almost $75 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in their fight against Russia.

The Federal Government promise includes 70,000 tonnes of coal, as requested by the Ukrainian Government.

It will act as assistance to ensure their coal-powered generators are firing and running.

Ukraine relies on the coal and energy to power its grid, which had been greatly impact after Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station - the largest in Europe.

"In my direct discussions with Ukrainian leaders they have told me they need military support, humanitarian assistance and coal to meet their urgent energy needs and that’s exactly what we’re going to provide," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"We will help to fuel the resistance to Russia’s aggression by sending around 70,000 tonnes of Australian coal to Ukraine, which will power around one million homes across Ukraine. Australia is in a unique position to provide this support and we will be meeting 10%of their needs."

“Australia will continue to do everything we can when it comes to supporting Ukraine, and I’ve made that clear in my discussions with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Meanwhile, fears are growing after a Russian attack hit a Ukraine military base in the south-east region of Mykolaiv, where more than 200 soldiers were positioned.

The Russian invasion has now entered its fourth week.

