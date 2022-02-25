Australia To Send Astronaut To Space For First Time In 15 Years

Australia is set to launch an astronaut into space for the first time in over 15 years as part of larger plan to boost Australia’s space industry.

In support of the venture which will be spearheaded by the Australian Space Agency, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the government will be pledging $65 million to the plan.

Australia will be aiming to triple the size if the country’s space industry before 2030, which will invite opportunity for growth for private companies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the venture will provide new jobs for a number of Australians in the space industry.

“The journey to sending an Australian into space means serious investment in local jobs, local technologies and local businesses,” he said.

“Any astronaut and any spacecraft has a team of thousands behind them, not to mention invaluable technology and research and carefully manufactured parts.”

As part of the plan, $32 million will be sunk into the development of three launch sites or spaceports across the country.

Another $32 million will be invested in the ASA, for the production and delivery of spaceflights and services.

“By supporting Australian businesses and researchers to get their products into space more quickly, we are helping them to demonstrate their capabilities to the world, which in turn will create new opportunities that see them grow.”

