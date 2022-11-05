Australia Will Bid To Host 2026 UN Climate Summit

Australia will bid to host the international United Nations Climate Summit in 2026.

Pitching Down Under as a renewable energy powerhouse, Australia's climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen said Cop27 in Egypt was an opportunity “to talk about what Australia brings to the table”:

"I'm looking forward to talking to international colleagues about Australia's bid, about what we can bring to the table as a host of the world's biggest trade fair, as a host of COP in 2026.

In addition to the event being an important global discussion, Mr Bowen said the UN Summit was also “the world’s biggest trade fair” and hosting the event would “show Australia’s capacity to help the world as a renewable energy powerhouse”.

"It’s an opportunity to work closely with our Pacific family, and we will seek to co-host the bid with the Pacific to help elevate the case of the Pacific for more climate action," he said.

"It’s an important opportunity to help the rest of the world. To take the next step forward."

Mr Bowen will lead the Australian delegation this year, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese staying put to focus on issues at home.

Meantime, climate expert Professor Stephen Bygrave said this year's meeting could be the one of the most important conferences so far.

"It is about turning some of those pledges from Glasgow into progress.

"We need to strengthen 2030 targets, we need stronger action on phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, and there is also a global methane pledge," he said.

"It is important that Australia put its best foot forward." - Prof Stephen Bygrave

Egypt is hosting this year's United Nation's 27th meeting on Climate Change, which begins on Sunday.

