Australian Academic Sean Turnell "In Good Spirits" Following Release From Myanmar Jail

The Prime Minister has acknowledged the work of Australia's foreign minister in releasing economist Sean Turnell from Myanmar after spending a gruelling 650 days behind bars.

The economist, who had been working for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested by Myanmar’s military junta after they enacted a coup in February last year.

Professor Turnell was accused of violating state secrets and sentenced to 3 years jail in the strife-torn south-east Asian nation, of which he was detained for almost two.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Professor Turnell was in "remarkably good spirits" after his release.

"He is in remarkably good spirits given the length of his incarceration and conditions in which he was held. He is thankful to us all, looking forward to seeing wife and friends," she told Radio National on Friday morning.

"He never felt alone in prison, he knew people were with him, advocating for him. I’m glad to hear he’d felt the solidarity of all of us and knew people were working to ensure his release."

Wong said there had been “a lot of advocacy” with Professor Turnell one of almost 6,000 prisoners freed as part of an amnesty to mark Myanmar National Day.

But human rights activists warn there are still more languishing behind bars in Myanmar.

The academic landed in Bangkok on Thursday night and is expected to arrive in Australia on Friday.

