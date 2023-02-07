Australian Adults Eligible For Fifth Covid Vaccine

Australian adults are now eligible to receive a fifth COVID-19 vaccine in just a fortnight, following the country’s advisory group’s latest recommendations.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended all people over 18-years-old who have not had COVID-19 or a vaccination for the virus in the last six months, can receive their latest booster from February 20.

For immunocompromised Australians, a fifth does was already available.

The changes will also see Australians aged 18-29 eligible for a fourth dose – previously only accessible for those at risk of severe illness or people aged over 30.

People under 18 will remain ineligible for a fourth booster unless there is risk of severe illness.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the government had secured four million Omicron-specific booster doses, with another 10 million arriving this month.

"From February 20, all adults who haven't had a booster or an infection in the past six months can go out and get a booster shot, to give them additional protection against severe illness from COVID," he said.

"If you're 65 or over, or you're an adult at risk of severe COVID illness, and it's been six months since your last booster or infection, it's now time for a booster."

Uptake for a fourth vaccination had lagged previous doses, with just 44 per cent of the eligible population receiving one, meanwhile 72 per cent of the eligible population has received a third dose.

