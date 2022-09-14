Australian Bushmaster Tanks Hailed After Ukraine Liberates Kharkiv From Russian Occupation

Ukraine has managed to reclaim control of key territory, forcing the Russians back towards the border.

Soldiers among the Ukrainian offensive have thanked Australia for playing its role in the liberation of the city of Kharkiv which had been occupied by Russian troops for six months.

According to Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, Australian Bushmasters played a huge part in their highly successful counterattack against the invading Russians.

"Of course, we are here in Ukraine extremely happy and proud of our army, of our men and women who are bravely fighting back and pushing Russians from our territory, liberating our cities and villages".

"This is a fantastic example of the teamwork and of the international support that is there," she said.

To hear the full chat, click on below...

Australia has committed $388 million in military assistance to Ukraine including 60 Bushmasters, 14 M113AS4 armoured personnel carriers and six M777 howitzers.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr