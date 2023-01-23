Australian Company Allows Employees To Pick Their Public Holidays

An Australian company are pushing to give workers the freedom to choose which public holidays they take off.

Australian and New Zealand brand Unilever have been trailing an ‘interchangeable holiday policy’ since 2021 and are now urging other companies to follow suit.

The policy enables workers to choose which public holidays they would like to work in place of a different day off.

The push comes as a number of companies give their employees the option to work January 26 as controversy continues to surround Australia Day.

Companies such as Woolworths, Channel 10 and Telstra have made January 26 an optional public holiday as many Australians don’t acknowledge the date as a day for celebration.

Australian public service employees are also now free to choose their holidays following the departure of the Morrison government.

