Australian Council On Smoking & Health Push For Ban On E Cigarettes

The Australian Council on Smoking and Health are pushing for a ban on e-cigarettes after a report revealed the harmful impacts of vaping on the body.

According to a comprehensive report by the Australian National University Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, there is evidence that indicates e-cigarettes cause injuries, lung injuries, addiction, burns and instant poisoning through inhalation which can result in seizures.

Along with the more serious side effects of vaping, e-cigarettes also cause nausea and throat irritation.

“Among smokers, there is moderate evidence that use of e-cigarettes increases heart rate, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and arterial stiffness acutely after use,” the report said.

The review of e-cigarettes funded by the federal health department also disproves that nicotine e-cigarettes are an effective way to help smokers quit smoking cigarettes.

The review which was spear-headed by epidemiologist and public health physician Professor Emily Banks, focuses on whether both nicotine and non-nicotine e-cigarettes cause cardio vascular disease, dependence, cancer, respiratory diseases, reproductive issues and a number of other health problems.

“The evidence is there for some of the risks, but for most major health outcomes, like cancer, cardiovascular disease and mental illness, we don’t know what the impacts of e-cigarettes are,” Professor Banks said.

“Their safety for these outcomes hasn’t been established.”

According to Professor Banks, vaping has become especially popular among young people.

“In Australia, over 2 million people have used e-cigarettes. Use is more common among youth, particularly young males, and among smokers and the majority is not for the purposes of smoking cessation. Vaping is causing addiction in a new generation of users,” she said.

“Young non-smokers who vape are around three times as likely to take up smoking than non-vapers. Nicotine use in children and adolescents can lead to lifelong addiction issues as well as difficulties in concentration and learning.”

Vaping is currently illegal in Australia unless prescribed by a medical professional.

