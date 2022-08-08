Australian Diamonds Beat Jamaica In History Making Performance

Australia enters the record books after its stunning win against Jamaica on the netball court giving the nation its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Diamonds secured a 55-51 win, bouncing back from a shock loss to Jamaica earlier in the tournament.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Gold didn’t come easy for Australia, with the Diamonds becoming the first netball side to win after losing a pool match in the lead up – ironically against Jamaica just three days prior to the gold medal match.

Along the way, the Diamonds also knocked out 2018 champions England.

Australia’s Gretel Bueta led in front of goal with a perfect 37 goals from 37 attempts while down in defence, Courtney Bruce held the fort.

The Australians had to perform with little support from the Birmingham crowd which booed the Diamonds, still upset about England’s loss in the semi-final.

Ash Brazill was the subject of personal taunt, with the crowed also booing her after an attempt at an intercept say a Jamaican player fall heavily to the ground.

Australian captain Liz Watson said post-match she hoped everyone back in Australia would join in the celebrations of the historic win.

“I hope it was a great way to wake up back home,” she said.

“We love all the support from everybody and it’s just amazing.

“We were lucky we got to play them in the rounds, we learnt from that last quarter, and we just wanted to make sure it was a six-goal lead, the same as last game, but everyone had that belief and that fight, and we weren’t going to let that happen again.

“You can spot some green and yellow gold tops around, but Jamaica have come such a long way and they deserve to have this crowd and this noise.

“For a silver medal for them, that’s special.”

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: