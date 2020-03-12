Australian Download Festival Cancelled

JUST IN: The Australian dates of Download Festival 2020 have been cancelled.

The festival released a statement this morning saying headline act, My Chemical Romance had pulled out of their appearance due to concerns around corona virus, therefore the festival is cancelled.

Catch up on MMM Hard N Heavy's Higgo with the latest:



The festival said they are working on headline shows from festival draw cards My Chemical Romance and Deftones in Australia for 2020 and working with a number of artists who have official Download side shows scheduled to add headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne.



At this stage Download Festival sideshows are still on as scheduled.



More from the official statement:

We are currently working with both My Chemical Romance and Deftones to schedule separate headline shows in Australia in 2020 and will update you all as soon as we have these.

We are also working with a number of artists who have official Download side shows scheduled, to add headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne next week, stay tuned for these dates.

All ticket purchasers to the Download Melbourne and Sydney 2020 events will receive a full refund including booking and payment processing fees.

We appreciate that the decision to cancel Download Australia will cause huge disappointment and may create major difficulty for ticket holders, for which we sincerely apologise.

Moshtix will contact account holders on Monday 16th March via email with information regarding the refund process. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For any questions relating to your Download ticket purchase, please contact Moshtix directly https://tixsupport.moshtix.com.au/

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.