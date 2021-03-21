AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR NSW STORMS AND FLOODS

Here's what you need to know:

Australian Government support payments activated for NSW storms and floods.

Quickest and easiest way to claim is to call 180 22 66.

Phone line is open now, eligible recipients can claim today.

Check eligibility at www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/disaster

Services Australia Mobile Service Centre and Mobile Service Teams mobilised to provide assistance when safe.

The Australian Government has activated the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment (AGDRP) and Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) to support those heavily affected by the storms and flooding in New South Wales.

Support through the AGDRP and DRA is now available in the following local government areas:

Armidale

Bellingen

Central Coast

Cessnock City

Clarence Valley

Coffs Harbour, Dungog,

Hawkesbury

Kempsey

Lake Macquarie

Maitland City

Mid-Coast

Nambucca Valley

Newcastle City

Port Macquarie-Hastings

Penrith

Port Stephens

Tenterfield

More local government areas will be added following further assessments in consultation with the NSW Government.

The Australian Government Crisis Committee and Australian Government Disaster Recovery Committee are also meeting today to ensure that the Commonwealth can be prepared for any further assistance that may be required by New South Wales.

Minister for Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the package provides assistance to those who had suffered a significant loss, including a severely damaged or destroyed home, serious injury or who have lost a family member.

‘By making these payments available to the affected residents, the Australian Government will ensure that those who have lost or sustained damage to their homes or lost their livelihoods as a result of the floods will have the additional assistance they need.

‘The AGDRP provides a one-off, non-means tested payment of $1,000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children, who have been seriously injured, lost their homes or whose homes have been directly damaged, or the immediate family members of a person who has lost their life, as a direct result of the storms and floods.

‘The DRA provides a short-term income support payment to assist individuals whose income has been affected as a direct result of the storms and floods.’

People eligible for DRA can access income assistance for up to 13 weeks, equivalent to the maximum rate of JobSeeker Payment or Youth Allowance.

Equivalent financial assistance will also be available to eligible New Zealand citizens

(‘non-protected’ Special Category Visa, subclass 444 holders) affected by the storms and floods.

Services Australia Disaster Assistance phone lines are open from 8am to 8pm local time, seven days a week. For more information on support available, visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/disaster.

The Morrison Government will also lift mutual obligation requirements for job seekers in the Local Government Areas impacted by the NSW floods and storms from Friday 19 March until Tuesday 6 April 2021.

No job seeker in the affected areas will face payment suspension or financial penalties for failing to meet their mutual obligation requirements such as not being able to attend appointments or activities.

More information about mutual obligations requirements can be found at www.dese.gov.au/covid-19/job-seekers

More information on Australian Government disaster assistance is available at www.disasterassist.gov.au