Australian Government To Invest In New Defence Missiles For Australian Army

The Australian Government are set to spend around $2 billion on a US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocketsystem.

The Albanese government have entered into the billion-dollar deal which will see Australia receive 20 rocket launchers by 2026.

Australia is also set to receive several Naval Strike Missiles by next year.

The Naval strike missiles, which were produced by Norwegian company Konsberg, are set to replace Australia’s current Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The exact cost of the defence machinery is still yet to be revealed due to security reasons.

Ukraine have endorsed the weapons after a missile strike on New Year’s Eve is believed to have killed dozens of Russian soldiers.

