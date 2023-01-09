Australian Home Values Record Biggest Decline Ever

The nation’s home values have recorded a record decline in the first week of 2023, after it peaked on May 7, 2022.

According to the findings from CoreLogic’s Daily Home Value Index, the national housing downturn has broken previous records of peak-to-decline, recording -8.4 per cent – previously -8.38 per cent between October 2017 and June 2019.

CoreLogic said the main reason behind the nine-month rapid decline was the recent cycle of rate hikes that have risen faster than ever on record.

“In addition to constrained borrowing capacity, higher interest costs may be dissuading potential buyers altogether,” said CoreLogic.

“Australians are also more indebted today than through historic periods of rate rises, with the latest Reserve Bank of Australia’s estimate of housing debt-to-income ratio sitting at 188.5 per cent.

“A decade ago, this figure was 162 per cent and in 2002 the ratio was 130.2 per cent.”

CoreLogic said more weakness was to come over the coming months.

It’s expected the underlying cash rate is likely to see further increases in 2023, with market expectations pricing a peak of around four per cent while the median forecast from Australian economists is lower at 3.6 per cent.

“Ongoing increases in interest rates will further erode the borrowing capacity and likely prolong the country’s housing downturn until interest rates stabilise,” CoreLogic said.

On January 6, CoreLogic reported Australian house prices would bottom out in September this year, falling by 20 per cent from their peak in April 2022.

