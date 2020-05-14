The Australian Italian Club Is Feeding Hobart’s Vulnerable During The Winter Months

This fantastic initiative is set to feed hundreds of vulnerable Tasmanians and fill their stomachs with warm and nutritious meals as we head into the cold winter nights.

Marti Zucco, Hobart’s longest serving Alderman and the president of the Australian Italian Club, has teamed up with fellow restauranteur Simon Robustelli to launch the three-month program.

Mr Zucco spoke to Brian Carlton to explain how it will work and who the meals will help.

“…we are going to cook and prepare and get them ready and they will be collected by Don and John from City Mission and the Salvos and they will do the distribution part of it to those who need it.”

He told Brian that the Australian Italian Club wants to make a difference and care for those in the community who need help and that they have the kitchen facilities to make it happen.

The ongoing support and kindness from the Hobart community, club members and other businesses offering produce and financial support has allowed the program to become operational and ready to help in time for winter.

“Everyone is doing it all for free or donating… the program is going ahead irrespective but every little bit helps.”

If you would like to contribute to this incredible program, you can get in touch with the Australian Italian Club through their email address which you can find on their Facebook page.

Facebook link here: https://www.facebook.com/AustralianItalianClubHobart/

