Australian Jurisdictions Track Easing COVID Restrictions Ahead Of Election
COVID Tracker - May 2
A quick wrap of the latest COVID figures from around Australia, as 13 deaths were reported nationwide.
Hospital numbers have plateaued in each jurisdiction, as state politicians begin to piece together the next phase of life without COVID amid easing of restrictions and a federal election.
Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 5,847
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 240 / 6
Northern Territory
- New cases: 248
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 1
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 798
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 66 / 2
Queensland
- New cases: 4,657
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 453 / 11
New South Wales
- New cases: 7,723
- Covid-related deaths: 5
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,656 / 72
Victoria
- New cases: 8,109
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 456 / 26
South Australia
- New cases: 3,143
- Covid-related deaths: 3
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 257 / 15
Tasmania
- New cases: 900
- Covid-related deaths: 3
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 46
