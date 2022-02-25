Australian Legendary Olympian John Landy Dies Aged 91

Legendary Australian athlete, and one of our greatest sportsmen, John Landy, has died at age 91.

Revered for his remarkable act of sportsmanship, the middle-distance icon, died at his home in Castlemaine, Victoria, on Thursday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The scholarly Australian and second man to break the four-minute mile barrier, Landy became renounced for bestowing one of Australia's greatest acts of sportsmanship of the 20th century.

During the 1956 Australian Mile Championship, Landy, in a winning position, offered the hand of friendship and support when fellow athlete Ron Clarke tripped and fell in front of him with only a lap and a half to go.

The great act of kindness not only won Landy the gratitude of a sporting colleague, but also the hearts of Australians.

Landy also went on to win the race and a place in the Australian Olympic team.

The true Aussie sportsman will forever stand tall, with a statue memorialising the great legend, outside Melbourne’s Olympic Park.

The sporting hero in 1999, was declared responsible for the nation’s “Finest Sporting Moment of the Century”, by Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Then in 2001 he became the 26th Governor of Victoria, serving for five years.

Vale John Landy

