Australian Man Behind New App That Will Help The Country Commemorate Anzac Day 2020

Justin Wilbur refuses to let COVID-19 prevent the commemoration of Anzac Day this year – and he is making sure that the whole world stops to say thanks on April 25.

In what he called a sudden brainwave, the Ballarat man decided to set up a Facebook page asking Australians to stand at the end of their driveways at 6am on Anzac Day holding a candle for a minute’s silence.

The idea resonated across a country looking for good news at the moment, and the Facebook page – Aussies & Kiwis for ANZACS – attracted more than 110,000 followers in just three days.

But news of Justin’s idea son spread faster than the coronavirus across international borders and he was contacted by a Spanish app developer who has made an incredible offer.

Listen below:

While remaining humble about the spark that he lit, Justin hopes that the movement and the app go viral across the world, giving people everywhere the chance to focus now on what really matters during these scary times.

"This is the child of hundreds of thousands of people," he told Triple M. "All I really did was spend half an hour or so creating a Facebook page and throw an idea out into the world."

Justin also explained why the movement means a lot to he and his family in particular, and how it feels to have seen such an overwhelming response.

Hear the full chat below:

