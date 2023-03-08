Australian Mental Health Predicted To Decline Due To Cost Of Living Pressures

According to new data from Suicide Prevention Australia, a large percentage of Australians have reported increased levels of stress as a result of the rising cost of living.

The troubling data shows that 46 percent of Australians have reported feeling increased pressure as the cost of living continues to rise, which is up five percent from the previous year.

At least 74 percent of Australians reported their stress levels had increased significantly since the same time last year.

Concerns surrounding unemployment have risen to 21 percent while concerns surrounding housing affordability has risen to 23 percent.

Experts believe the rising cost of living pressures are likely to contribute to an increased suicide rate over the next 12 months.

A number of states have already seen a concerning increase with NSW reporting a five percent increase and Victoria a nine percent increase over the past year.

The new statistics come as the Central Bank prepare to increase the cash rate for the tenth time in a bid to regulate inflation trajectory.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

