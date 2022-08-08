Australian Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dies, Aged 73

Australian pop music icon dame Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73.

Olivia's husband John Easterling confirmed the news with a statement on Facebook.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," he wrote.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and again in 2013 and 2017. She established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne and helped to fundraise for awareness and research.

Olivia's Grease co-star John Travolta took to social media to share a tribute to Olivia.

He wrote, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The British-born, Australian singer who achieved fame with her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, was also a multi-Grammy award winner, whose career spanned five decades.

