Australian Natural Skin Brand Aesop Sells For Whopping $3.7 Billion

Australian high-end skincare brand Aesop have been sold to international skincare and cosmetic giant L’Oréal in a multi-billion deal.

The natural skincare brand sold for a whopping $3.7 billion making it one of the largest Australian luxury business acquisitions in Australian history.

Aesop was first established in 1987 in Melbourne Australia, specialising in all-natural plant-based products.

The skincare brand gained worldwide recognition after it was acquired by Brazilian cosmetics brand Natura back in 2012.

The brand saw significant financial growth following its acquisition, increasing from $41 million to $790 million over ten years.

The chief executive of Aesop Michael O’Keefe said the sale provides the business with an opportunity to “expand” the brand.

"This is an exciting day for Aesop. With the support of Natura &Co, over the past decade, we have built Aesop into an admirable global force in the luxury beauty space, with a powerful product proposition and a unique customer and retail experience," he said.

"We now enter the next phase of our development and I'm confident that with L'Oréal's partnership we will be able to bring our exceptional skincare products to even more people and continue to expand our brand globally."

