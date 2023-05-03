Australian Olympic Boxer Harry Garside Arrested At Sydney Airport And Later Charged

Olympic boxing medallist Harry Garside has been charged after being arrested on his return to Australia from filming the reality TV series “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in South Africa”.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody at Sydney international airport on Tuesday.

Police launched an investigation into reports of an alleged domestic violence-related incident on March 1 at Bellevue Hill in Sydney’s east, a NSW Police spokeswoman told the Australian Associated Press.

Garside has been charged with common assault (DV) and told 7 News he would defend the charge as he left Mascot Police Station.

“Of course, me and my lawyer will release a statement in the coming hours,” he told a reporter late on Tuesday.

On Wednesday this week, Garside posted a statement on his Instagram, said: "The conduct of police in the presence of the media at Sydney International Airport yesterday took me completely by surprise".

"I categorically deny the allegations of violence and dispute the account given to police. I have nothing to hide and will defend myself against this charge," Garside wrote in a statement.

"The police have not been provided with all the facts and I am confident that my reputation will be vindicated though the legal process. Because the matter is before the courts, I won't be saying anything further."

Garside was granted conditional bail and is expected to attend Downing Centre Local Court on May 24.

This lightweight boxer has won seven Australian national boxing championships. He previously won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

He also intends to compete for Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

