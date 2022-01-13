Australian Open Crowds Capped To 50% As Omicron Surge Continues

The Victorian Government has outlined a revised COVID Safe Plan ahead of the Australian Open next week, capping ticket sales at 50%.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the metro community, state officials and Tennis Australia have restricted tickets on days which aren't completely sold.

All previously purchased tickets for any session remain valid.

A mask mandate and density limits will be in place, with face coverings to be worn at all times except when eating and drinking.

"Face masks will be mandatory for all patrons, except when eating or drinking, and the event will align with Victoria's statewide COVIDSafe settings," the government said.

"This includes a density limit of one person per two square metres for all indoor hospitality.

"Ventilation will be improved in indoor areas of Melbourne Park, with HEPA filters to be installed in some spaces after a ventilation assessment is completed for the venue.

"As COVID-19 hospitalisations and cases continue to rise in Victoria, these mitigation strategies are proportionate and designed to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19."

The restriction change by state leaders comes as more Omicron cases continue to emerge, issuing thousands of workers into home isolation.

