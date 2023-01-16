Australian Plane Crash Passenger Identified As Sydney Teacher

The Australian passenger believed to be among the victims of the Yeti Airlines crash has been identified as a Sydney teacher.

Authorities have identified the Australian national missing following the crash of a regional flight in Nepal on Sunday as Myron Love.

The Sydney teacher is believed to have boarded the flight from Kathmandu before it crash landed into a gorge in central Nepal.

So far, at least 67 people of the 72 people onboard have been confirmed dead.

The plane crashed while attempting to land at Pokhara airport.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is currently in contact with Mr Love’s family but have been unable to officially confirm whether he is among the victims.

A number of foreign victims have been confirmed including two South Koreans, five Indians, four Russians, one person from Russia, Argentina and France.

An investigation into why the flight crash landed has been established as rescue teams continue to scour the hillside for survivors.

The crash is the deadliest aviation incident in Nepal since 1992.

