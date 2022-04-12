Australian Red Cross Call For Urgent Donors As "Universal" Blood Supply Depletes

Australian Red Cross are urging people with universal blood types to book in and donate over the next two weeks as over half of all appointments are being cancelled as a result of Covid isolation restrictions.

According to the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood service, there is only 1 and a half days’ worth of O negative blood available as appointments continue to be cancelled across the country.

While the supply of “universal blood type” is low, so too is the supply of other blood types with only 1.9 days’ worth available.

The NSW supply of O negative has been severely impacted as a result of Covid isolation requirements with only 1.5 days’ worth of supply available for use.

Director of donor services at Lifeblood Cath Stone said it is vital that people donate blood in the lead up to the long weekend with the number of donations expected to drop off over the public holiday and the number of accidents expected to increase.

“We’re still seeing one in two appointments being cancelled or not attended on any given day,” she said.

In an attempt to collect enough blood for the long weekend, 40 lifeblood donation centres will open on Good Friday.

O negative is highly sought after being the one blood type that is compatible with all other blood types.

O negative is frequently used during emergencies when a blood test to determine a specific blood type is not possible.

According to Ms Stone, Red Cross are looking for people of all blood types to donate and are encouraging first time donors to step up.

“If you don’t know your blood type, donating is an excellent way to find out,” she said.

