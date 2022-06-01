Australian Red Cross Makes Urgent Call Out For Donations

Australian Red Cross have issued an urgent request to the public for blood donations with Covid and flu season severely impacting blood supply.

According to Australian Red Cross, the service is in need of at least 17,500 donations within the next week.

Red Cross have emphasised the need for type A, O and B blood types.

Blood supplies have dropped drastically due to Aussies not showing up to appointments or cancelling as a result of illness.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Executive Director Cath Stone is asking anyone who is healthy and able to donate to step up and give blood.

“We know people are sick with cold and flu. We know people’s children are unwell and keeping donors at home. And we know many people are still having to isolate due to COVID. We also know that these circumstances are causing large numbers of appointment cancellations and no-shows,” she told My GC.

“We are pleading with anyone who is well and healthy to book a donation today and encourage your friends and family to do the same.” - Cath Stone

Australian Red Cross currently have 15,000 appointments booked in for this week but expect to see at least half of those appointments cancelled.

Queensland red cross are looking for 4,000 people to come forward and donate blood while New South Wales needs around 4,500.

Ms Stone said if you are not sure of your blood type, donating is “a great way to find out”.

“There are patients in hospital right now who are relying on blood for cancer treatment, surgery, accidents and complicated births,” she said.

