Australian Reptile Park In Shock After Feral Cane Toad Turns Up At Somersby

There's been yet another cane toad found on the Central Coast, marking the third local sighting so far this year.

This time the feral species was discovered in a dam at Somersby by a local family.

The adult male toad has since been handed over to the Australian Reptile Park, who are now voicing concerns about the pests' impact on our local environment.

The other two fugly amphibians were found at Blackwall and Dooralong earlier this year, with follow-up investigations by NSW Land Services biosecurity officers deeming both incidents "isolated".

But this latest discovery has got Reptile Park General Manager Tim Faulkner pretty worried.

Hear what he had to say about it below.

Listen LIVE on the 2GO FM APP!