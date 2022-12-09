Australian Species Moutain Mist Frog Declared Extinct

An Australian species of frogs which has not been sighted in over 20 years has officially been declared as extinct.

The Mountain Mist Frog, once found across two thirds of Australia's wet tropics, has been declared extinct in the latest update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

It is believed the frog had been affected by chytrid fungus; a disease which attacks the skin and known to abolish amphibian populations.

Rising temperatures driven by greenhouse gas emissions has also reduced its habitat.

The Mountain Mist Frog is one of the 26 Australian species on the union's "red list" - however the species is still listed as "critically endangered" by the Australian government.

Nature campaigner with the Australian Conservation Foundation Jess Abrahams said the list showed Australia’s extinction crisis was continuing; with Australia having one of the highest rates of species decline in the developed world.

"We know what’s causing this crisis: habitat destruction, invasive species and climate change," she said.

"We know the solutions to the crisis: stronger environment laws, stronger climate action and increased investment in habitat protection and restoration.

"The Albanese government is heading in the right direction by instituting an overhaul of our flawed national environment law, but it must not delay or cut corners."

