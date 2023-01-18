Australian Troops Enlisted To Help Train Ukrainian Recruits

Australia is sending troops to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian recruits being thrown into war against Russian invaders.

As Putin's invasion of the eastern European nation continues, the Aussie soldiers will be deployed in a bid to help bolster Ukraine's defence.

Operation Kudu will be sent to the UK program designed to train 20,000 raw Ukrainian recruits.

A total of 70 Australian Defence Force members are scheduled to depart Darwin over the coming days, yet won't enter Ukraine as part of the program.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the combat training would help the recruits gain adequate skills to defend their own.

"The Australian government is committed to standing with Ukraine, in response to Russia’s clear violation of the rules-based order," Mr Marles said.

"Operation Kudu builds on Australia’s military support for Ukraine, with the previously gifted Australian-produced Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles proving their worth as highly valuable military vehicles."

The war in Ukraine has been ongoing for a near 11-months, with growing fears that Russia will launch a major offensive attack - prompting Ukraine's partnering countries to pledge weapons and training.

Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh said ADF personnel is eager to support the nation's armed forces.

"Our people are our greatest defence capability, that’s why it’s so important that our soldiers, alongside a number of partner nations, will provide essential skills to the armed forces of Ukraine, supporting Ukraine to end the conflict on its own terms," he said.

So far, Australia has provided Ukraine with around $655 million in support.

