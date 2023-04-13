Australian Unemployment Rate Remains At Record Low

The Australian unemployment has remained steady at 3.5 percent despite expectations that the rate would increase.

The new data was released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and revealed that by March of 2023, 53,000 people had found employment.

ABS Head of Labour statistics Lauren Ford told 9NEWS that the number of unemployed people decreased by 1,600.

"With employment increasing by around 53,000 people, and the number of unemployed decreasing by 1,600 people, the unemployment rate remained at a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent," she said.

"In line with the increase in employment, the employment-to-population ratio increased 0.1 percentage point to 64.4 per cent, with the participation rate remaining at 66.7 per cent.

"Both indicators were close to their historical highs in November 2022, reflecting a tight labour market and explaining why employers are finding it hard to fill the high number of job vacancies."

