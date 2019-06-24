Northam Chamber of Commerce in conjuction with Happy Days Coffee Pot presents the Australiana Art Competition.
Huge prize money is on offer
1st prize - $500
2nd prize - $300
3rd prize - $100
Submissions may be created on metal, wood, canvas or paper!
Entries are welcome to be submitted at the Northam Chamber Of Commerce, 160 Fitzgerald Street or Happy Days Coffee Pot in the Northam Boulevard Shopping Centre
Entries close September 30!
All submissions will be displayed in shop fronts across Northam.