Northam Chamber of Commerce in conjuction with Happy Days Coffee Pot presents the Australiana Art Competition.

Huge prize money is on offer

1st prize - $500

2nd prize - $300

3rd prize - $100

Submissions may be created on metal, wood, canvas or paper!

Entries are welcome to be submitted at the Northam Chamber Of Commerce, 160 Fitzgerald Street or Happy Days Coffee Pot in the Northam Boulevard Shopping Centre

Entries close September 30!

All submissions will be displayed in shop fronts across Northam.