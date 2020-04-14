Australians Praised By Federal Health Minister For Staying Inside Over Easter

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has praised Australians for staying home over the Easter long weekend.

"It gives us a real pathway through. As difficult as it is, Australians are recognising the importance of staying at home, maintaining the distance & that's what's going to reduce the infection rate", he said.

13% per cent of us went away over the long weekend, but for the most part, we have abided by social distancing rules.

This comes as the global tally for positive coronavirus infections reaches 1.8 million and there are now more than 11,000 deaths worldwide.

Australia has had 34 new positive tests overnight, taking the overall total to more than 6,400 cases.

