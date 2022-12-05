Australians Set To Receive Significant Increase In Centrelink Payments

Around one million people are set to see a significant boost to their welfare payments from next year.

The increases which are set to become effective from January 1, will see payments for carers, youth and students indexed by more than six percent.

The Youth Allowance is set to increase from between $19.10 to $41.40 per fortnight, Austudy will increase to $32.40 and $41.40 per fortnight, people on disability support will see an increase to $27.40 and $40.70 per fortnight.

Isolated children assistance, ABSTUDY, mobility allowance, carer allowance, pharmaceutical allowance and orphan pension are also set to increase.

According to Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth, the increase will help to mitigate the rising cost of living.

“This will have a significant impact on the hip pockets of young people,” she said.

“Income free areas for student income support recipients will also benefit from indexation, meaning they are able to earn more before their payment is impacted.”

This will be the largest increase in payments in over 20 years.

