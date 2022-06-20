Australians Sold Dodgy Toyota’s Invited To Apply For Compensation Under Major Class Action

Australians who were sold faulty Toyota vehicles between 2015 and 2020 will be able to apply for compensation from today.

It follows a Federal Court judgement handed down in April that found more than 260,000 Toyota HiLux, Prado and Fortuner vehicles purchased between October 1, 2015 and April 23, 2020 were sold with faulty diesel particulate filters (DPF).

Australian law firms Bannister Law Class Actions and Gilbert + Tobin brought a class action against Toyota in 2019 alleging the faulty filters decreased fuel efficiency, caused foul-smelling emissions and increased the wear and tear on engines, leading to financial loss to the vehicle owners.

The Federal Court ruled the defects in the vehicles decreased their value by 17.5 per cent at the time they were sold.

The court also found Toyota had engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in marketing and selling the cars.

Justice Michael Lee found in his court ruling that 264,170 drivers who bought Toyota’s top-selling vehicles were eligible for a payout.

From Monday, court-approved notices will be sent via email, text message and post, inviting people who purchased one or more of the affected Toyota models to register for compensation as part of the successful class action brought against Toyota.

If all the customers who bought one of the faulty Toyota vehicles claims their payouts, Toyota could be up for more than $2 billion in compensation.

Owners of a Toyota Hilux, Prado and Fortuner purchased between 2015 and 2020 can register their interest in receiving compensation here.

