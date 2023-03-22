Australians To Spend More On Easter This Year As Chocolate Price Rises

According to a report by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), people are set to spend more this Easter due to the chocolate price hike, costing Aussies almost $1.7 billion on Easter treats.

Australian families have a huge passion for Easter, spending more than $200 million in 2022, indulging in Easter treats such as hot cross buns, easter eggs and other special food.

Australians have shared their displeasure online with one simple 400-gram Cadbury chocolate egg now costing them $20.

For a Ferrero Rocher Cone, it can cost customers up to $200 with the all-time favourite, one kilogram Lindt Easter Gold Bunny costing $122.

The research has disclosed that NSW residents are set to spend the most on Easter food and chocolate with around $515 million, which is about $108 for an average spend per person.

Victorians are tipped to spend around $455 million, with an average of $97 per person.

Despite the cost of living crisis, the average money people spend in South Australia is as high as $140. Tasmanians also have the highest average forecast spend on Easter foods and chocolate, with $112 per person.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said that while inflation would bolster Easter food spending this year, natural spending growth is still evident.

“We’re seeing an increase of more than 14 per cent on Easter food spending compared to last year, which does outstrip inflationary gains,” Mr Zahra said.

“An additional 1.8 million people are planning to stock up on hot cross buns, easter eggs and other Easter-centric foods. Aussies simply want to treat themselves during a tough period,” he said.

While some Australians will enjoy sweet bites of chocolate, others choose to celebrate the holiday with alcohol.

The report has found that over a third of Australians (7.9 million) plan to celebrate Easter with alcohol this year, spending around $275 million on alcoholic beverages.

