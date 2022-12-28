Australians Urged To Stay Away From Ukraine Following Sage O’Donnell’s Death

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned Australians to follow travel advice and not to go to the Ukraine, following the death of Sage O’Donnell fighting against Russia.

Mr O’Donnell was one of the unknown numbers of Australian in Ukraine fighting against the Russian invasion – with the prime minister saying “it is dangerous” for Australians to be there fighting.

He encouraged Australians to support Ukraine in other ways – including donating money and other essential items to charities.

“Well, the Australian travel advice, of course, is to not be in Ukraine at this time let alone go and participate in the war that’s occurring there,” Mr Albanese said on Channel Nine's Today show on Thursday.

"The way that Australians can give support is to give money ... give support to charities and others who are acting in Ukraine not to go and participate in fighting there. It is dangerous.

"I myself, of course, travelled to meet President Zelenskyy earlier this year to show Australia's support [but] I would just say that Australian citizens should follow the advice which is to not travel to Ukraine to participate."

Through a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Mr O’Donnell’s parents confirmed their son died “in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people”.

“Sage has always believed in defending country, people and the right for freedom," she said.

"We are devastated by our recent loss of Sage.”

