Australians Urged To Stop Drinking Poppy Seed Tea Following Poisoning Cases

Poppy see tea drinkers are being warned to stay away from the popular social media drink after several cases of poisoning has been reported across the country.

A national recall was issued by Food Standard Australia and New Zealand over the potential presence of high level thebaine – an opioid alkaloid

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

There have been over 30 cases of poppy seed toxicity reported in Australia in the last month -all presented in those who drank poppy seed tea.

The Victorian Health department has reported 11 cases of people experiencing symptoms of poisoning, while at least 12 people have presented similar symptoms in New South Wales.

Symptoms of poppy seed poisoning includes muscle cramping and spasms, hypertension, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

Senior lecturer of pharmacology at the University of Adelaide Ian Musgrave said people drank the tea as a sedative, although it is mostly a placebo.

“People like it because it’s home-brew remedy, which makes them feel relaxed, and it can have mild pain relief effects,” he said.

“But poppy seed tea is one of those things where I think it has more of a placebo effect than anything else.”

Affected brands producing poppy seeds so far include Hoyts Poppy Seeds – sold at Coles and Woolworths supermarkets – as well as Gaganis Premium Australian Poppy Seeds, poppy seeds by East West Foods Wholesale Pty Ltd, and Royal Fields Poppy Seeds.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.