Austrian Town Called 'Fucking' To Change Its Name In The New Year

There will be no more 'Fucking'! The Austrian town will be changing its name in the new year, despite the influx of tourism it pulls just because of its name.

Mayor of Fucking, Andrea Holzner told Austrian broadcaster that the name is going to be changed to Fugging on January 1, 2021.

The Fucking community only has around 100 people living there and have apparently been wanting the name changed for years, due to all the photos of the signs and tourists stealing it!

The town has been named Fucking for around 1,000 years but apparently 'Fugging' just fits better when it comes to pronunciation. That, I wouldn't agree with.

The town of 'Fucking' The town of 'Fucking'

Hopefully now the town signs can go to some interested tourists or a local museum?

We're sad to see Fucking go.

