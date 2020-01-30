Authorities are urging residents and tourists in the state’s far north to be prepared and stay alert with more storms and heavy rain forecast.

State Emergency Service (SES) Far North Regional Director Wayne Coutts said while residents living in the top half of the state were generally well-prepared, it was important they continued to ensure their homes and properties were ready for severe weather.

“People can’t help the weather, but they can certainly help by being prepared and carrying out general maintenance around the house where possible and if weather allows,” Mr Coutts said.

“This includes making sure roofs are in a good condition, gutters and downpipes are clear to allow water to drain away quickly and that trees and overhanging branches are trimmed.”

Mr Coutts said those visiting the region needed to familiarise themselves with their surroundings as sight-seeing attractions can become potential hazards during periods of heavy rain.

“Many people come to our region from other parts of state, country or abroad to visit our natural attractions,” he said.

“Often they see these attractions as a great place to visit but what many people don’t realise is that water holes and other similar attractions can become dangerous after or during rainfall.

“I urge visitors to listen to any warnings associated with these areas and to take those warnings seriously to prevent potential life-threatening situations.”

He said people also needed to be mindful that significant rainfall brought with it the possibility of flash flooding.

“We have seen with recent rainfall, roads in the region becoming flooded quite quickly,” he said.

“That is why it is important to always remember, if it is flooded, forget it.

“The bravest and smartest thing you can do when you are faced with floodwater is to back it up.”

For storm and flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500, or in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).

For further information on how to prepare your home visit www.getready.qld.gov.au.