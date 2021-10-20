Authorities Hold Grave Concerns For Missing 4 Year Old Cleo Smith As Search Enters Fifth Day

Authorities have grave concerns for Cleo Smith as the search for the missing four-year-old enters its fifth day.

The little girl was staying with her family at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, 50 km north of Carnarvon.

Cleo was last seen in on Saturday 16 October at 1:30am in a tent when she asked her parents for a drink of water. They woke at 6 am to discover she was gone.

She was in a red and black sleeping bag and was wearing a pink/purple one-piece sleep-suit with a blue and yellow pattern. She has honey blonde coloured hair and hazel eyes.

Fronting media on Tuesday afternoon Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith recalled the horrifying moment her little girl went missing, stating the “tent was completely open.”

“It was about 30 centimetres from open … I turned to Jake and said: ‘Cleo’s gone’,” she said.

Cleo’s sleeping bag was also missing.

Ms Smith says she knows the area very well, having grown up in the area. The family immediately started searching high and low around the campsite before getting in their car and “driving around everywhere.”

On Sunrise Wednesday morning, leading criminologist Dr Xanthe Mallett said that it was looking increasingly likely the little girl has been taken. She said one of the strangest details was that Cleo’s sleeping bag also vanished.

“You wouldn’t expect a four-year-old to take the sleeping bag with them,” she said.

WA Police, SES personnel, drones and aircraft continue to search the area as Inspector Jon Munday said they are following all avenues of inquiry, here and interstate.

“Time is of the essence and we are throwing as much as we can at this investigation,” he said.

Detectives from the Homicide Squad, Forensics and local detectives are also on board.

“If we do explore the scenario that there is third party involvement and Cleo has been taken from this area by somebody, they could be anywhere,” Munday added.

Police are urging anyone who stayed overnight at the Blowholes Campsite on Friday night (15 October) or who were in the vicinity of the campsite or at the campsite itself and did not stay overnight, to contact them on 131 444.

Vision can be uploaded direct to police via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/cleosmith

