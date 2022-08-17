Authorities Issue Interpol Alert For Man Linked To Botched Drug Dive Operation

Authorities have issued an Interpol alert for a Brazilian man believed to have been involved in a botched drug retrieval.

Police believed the man is the second diver tasked with retrieving approximately 100kg of cocaine from a ship anchored in Newcastle.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Johni Fernandes Da Silva is alleged to have left 31-year-old Brazilian man Bruno Borges to die after a dive mission to retrieve the drugs went bad.

Police found Mr Borges’ body in the water at the Port in Newcastle with approximately 50kg of cocaine found close by.

Following further investigations into the 31-year-old’s death, police believe a second diver was involved.

While 50kg of the drug was located by police, another 50kg of cocaine is believed to have been retrieved and distributed.

Authorities have issued an Interpol blue notice for 32-year-old Da Silva as investigators from Strike Force Groove continue the search.

