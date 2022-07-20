Autonomous Aerial Taxis To Be Introduced In Queensland For The 2032 Olympic Games

Autonomous aerial taxis could be on the cards for southeast Queenslanders during the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

The self-flying taxis are set to be part of a major deal between Wisk Aero and the Council of Mayors SEQ ahead of the Olympic Games.

Wisk Aero which was first established in 2019, have signed a memorandum of understanding which locks them in for a trial run of their electric, self-flying air taxis in southeast Queensland.

The new service is set to be launched in King George Square later today.

Council of Mayors Chair and Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told the Courier Mail that the new taxi service will introduce hundreds of new jobs to the region.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Wisk to look at how southeast Queensland can capitalise off the new jobs and economic opportunities associated with this Australian-first industry,” he said.

“We expect to see the emergence of advanced air technology in places like Singapore, Paris and Los Angeles and by 2032 I’d love to see it supporting new and innovative experiences for tourism and travel right here.

“While there’s still plenty of work to do around regulation and safety, the prospect of having autonomous air taxis operating throughout our region and between venues during the Brisbane 2032 Games is really exciting.”

The memorandum will see Wisk expanding their services throughout Queensland in the lead up to the 2032 Olympic Games.

