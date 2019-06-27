Avenger Nerds... This Weekend's Your Last Chance To Catch Endgame On The Big Screen

If you bloody love(d) the most recent Avengers movie... Endgame, then you'd better keep an eye out on local Aussie cinemas this weekend.

At select Aussie cinemas across this great brown land of ours, this weekend, super fans will be able to catch Avengers: Endgame on the big screen for one last time before it heads off to the next stage of its existence.

The screening promises something slightly different to entice said super fans. Fans will be treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film. It will also be a chance for fans to get a head start on the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home via a special sneak peek!



Tickets to the Bring Back event are only available in select cinemas on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June. Check your local cinema for details.