"Avenue Q" Is Coming To Mackay This September!

Get Your Tickets Now!

Article heading image for "Avenue Q" Is Coming To Mackay This September!

Image: Balooga Theatre

Set in New York City, way out on Avenue Q, the show follows the story of college graduate, Princeton, finding his way in the world: meeting friends, finding & losing love & finding it again along the way. Humans sing, dance & interact with puppets, in a light-hearted, fantasy environment. Despite featuring puppets, Avenue Q is rated MA15+ with adult topics of racism, internet pornography, homosexuality and fear of commitment. It features offensive language, and an onstage portrayal of puppet sex

Thursday 16 September 2021 - Saturday 18 September 2021 at the CQU Mackay

Get your tickets Here

Director of the Mackay Musical Comedy Players production, Vicky Bobeldyk, spoke with Jay and Dave! 

31 August 2021

Avenue Q
Mackay Musical Comedy Players Inc
MMCP
Listen Live!
Avenue Q
Mackay Musical Comedy Players Inc
MMCP
Avenue Q
Mackay Musical Comedy Players Inc
MMCP
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs