White water action returns to the Avon and Swan rivers on August 3rd and 4th.

The Avon Descent is a West Aussie institution and puts our region on the map.

Over the years it has grown to attract some of the best competitors internationally.

Don't miss the action August 3rd and 4th. It all kicks from 8am in Northam on the banks of the Avon.

There's also plenty of action on the land, with the Avon River Festival!

Friday 2nd of August from 4pm, Northam will come alive with free entertainment, food stalls, and the downtown street parade.

Road closures will be in place. Details here.

For more info visit the Shire of Northam on Facebook.

Triple M will be broadcasting LIVE from Toodyay, Saturday the 3rd of August from 8am thanks to the Shire of Toodyay.